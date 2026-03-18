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Previous
Photo 3359
The name says it all.
One of the art galleries on Lourensford, where one can shop or order works of art.
I have posted the 2 Carey Carter busts a few days ago, and the rhino today.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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lourensford-shops
mittens (Marilyn)
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Very nice.
March 18th, 2026
Mags
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Great looking entrance!
March 18th, 2026
Beverley
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lovely place to visit & browse...
March 18th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
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Lovely entrance
March 18th, 2026
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