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The name says it all. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3359

The name says it all.

One of the art galleries on Lourensford, where one can shop or order works of art.

I have posted the 2 Carey Carter busts a few days ago, and the rhino today.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice.
March 18th, 2026  
Mags ace
Great looking entrance!
March 18th, 2026  
Beverley ace
lovely place to visit & browse...
March 18th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely entrance
March 18th, 2026  
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