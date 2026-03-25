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Previous
Photo 3366
Spot the Malachite Sunbird,
which I also only saw once I uploaded.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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lourensford-garden
katy
ace
I tried zooming in and still could not find him. I hope you will tell us.
March 25th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Lovely shot and such pretty colors.
March 25th, 2026
Diana
ace
@grammyn
Sitting up high on top of a pincushion, slap bang in the middle Katy ;-)
March 25th, 2026
Al C
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Great image - took awhile to find the bird, but I did
March 25th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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Took me a bit but I found him! If I didn't know what to look for (thanks to your amazing bird shots!) I would never have seen him. That was fun.
March 25th, 2026
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