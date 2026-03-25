Previous
Spot the Malachite Sunbird, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3366

Spot the Malachite Sunbird,

which I also only saw once I uploaded.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
922% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I tried zooming in and still could not find him. I hope you will tell us.
March 25th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and such pretty colors.
March 25th, 2026  
Diana ace
@grammyn Sitting up high on top of a pincushion, slap bang in the middle Katy ;-)
March 25th, 2026  
Al C ace
Great image - took awhile to find the bird, but I did
March 25th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Took me a bit but I found him! If I didn't know what to look for (thanks to your amazing bird shots!) I would never have seen him. That was fun.
March 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact