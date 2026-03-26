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I kept on stopping on my way out, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3367

I kept on stopping on my way out,

as the garden just looked so lovely.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking garden.
March 26th, 2026  
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