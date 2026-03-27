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One last look on the way out. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3368

One last look on the way out.

I should have zoomed onto the Egyptian Goose with her chicks under a tree on the left.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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katy ace
I feel like we have seen this sculpture before and it is great to see the wider view. Also good to be able to zoom in on the goose and chicks!
March 27th, 2026  
Joy's Focus ace
What a lovely duck pond
March 27th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
March 27th, 2026  
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