Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3368
One last look on the way out.
I should have zoomed onto the Egyptian Goose with her chicks under a tree on the left.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11732
photos
263
followers
159
following
922% complete
View this month »
3361
3362
3363
3364
3365
3366
3367
3368
Latest from all albums
1641
3361
3367
3359
1642
3362
3368
3360
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lourensford-garden
katy
ace
I feel like we have seen this sculpture before and it is great to see the wider view. Also good to be able to zoom in on the goose and chicks!
March 27th, 2026
Joy's Focus
ace
What a lovely duck pond
March 27th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot.
March 27th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close