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I could not resist, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3369

I could not resist,

although the chicks were not interested and moved away.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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narayani ace
Cute!
March 28th, 2026  
Paula Fontanini ace
aaaahhh, the cute factor is off the charts!! :)
March 28th, 2026  
Mags ace
Oh how sweet!
March 28th, 2026  
Kate ace
Perhaps mom has taught the chicks not to approach strangers!
March 28th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw , so sweet ! with the chicks showing a little independence !
March 28th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cute capture.
March 28th, 2026  
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