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Previous
Photo 3369
I could not resist,
although the chicks were not interested and moved away.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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lourensford-garden
narayani
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Cute!
March 28th, 2026
Paula Fontanini
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aaaahhh, the cute factor is off the charts!! :)
March 28th, 2026
Mags
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Oh how sweet!
March 28th, 2026
Kate
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Perhaps mom has taught the chicks not to approach strangers!
March 28th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Aaw , so sweet ! with the chicks showing a little independence !
March 28th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Very cute capture.
March 28th, 2026
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