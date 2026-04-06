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One half of the Patio by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3378

One half of the Patio

built around the tree. We were sitting on the other half. On the right were rows of olive trees which looked great.

What I like about the seating here, the back wall of the patio was like a halfmoon, and there were beautiful cushions to sit on.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Brigette ace
Oh that’s looks nice and relaxing
April 6th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Such a fabulous blue sky!
April 6th, 2026  
Tia ace
Lovely tree in the foreground
April 6th, 2026  
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