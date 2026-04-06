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Previous
Photo 3378
One half of the Patio
built around the tree. We were sitting on the other half. On the right were rows of olive trees which looked great.
What I like about the seating here, the back wall of the patio was like a halfmoon, and there were beautiful cushions to sit on.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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bacco-winery-restaurant
Brigette
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Oh that’s looks nice and relaxing
April 6th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
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Such a fabulous blue sky!
April 6th, 2026
Tia
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Lovely tree in the foreground
April 6th, 2026
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