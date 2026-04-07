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Previous
Photo 3379
Look who came to visit!
There was a hole in the wall for the water to run off the patio, and we spotted this little striped field mouse peeping out.
He got more daring and came all the way out and stayed awile.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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narayani
ace
What a cutie!
April 7th, 2026
Babs
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Hope Minky doesn't see him.
April 7th, 2026
Chris Cook
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Great shots
April 7th, 2026
gloria jones
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Neat captures...I hope he doesn't plan to stay :).
April 7th, 2026
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