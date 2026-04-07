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Look who came to visit! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3379

Look who came to visit!

There was a hole in the wall for the water to run off the patio, and we spotted this little striped field mouse peeping out.

He got more daring and came all the way out and stayed awile.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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narayani ace
What a cutie!
April 7th, 2026  
Babs ace
Hope Minky doesn't see him.
April 7th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Great shots
April 7th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Neat captures...I hope he doesn't plan to stay :).
April 7th, 2026  
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