Cicchietti - Italian inspired small plates.

The speciality of Bacco, created by the daughter of the owner and winemaker, named Carla Jankelowitz. The idea is to order a few plates and try different dishes. We each only had one and Katja had the dessert.



She qualified as a patiserie chef at Prue Leith Academy, completed an intermediate patisserie course at Le Cordon Bleu London. She qualified there and worked in prestigious London establishments for a few years, before returning to her fathers wine farm to open her own restaurant.



The food was so delicious and special, unfortunately I forgot to take the names down.

.