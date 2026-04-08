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Cicchietti - Italian inspired small plates. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3380

Cicchietti - Italian inspired small plates.

The speciality of Bacco, created by the daughter of the owner and winemaker, named Carla Jankelowitz. The idea is to order a few plates and try different dishes. We each only had one and Katja had the dessert.

She qualified as a patiserie chef at Prue Leith Academy, completed an intermediate patisserie course at Le Cordon Bleu London. She qualified there and worked in prestigious London establishments for a few years, before returning to her fathers wine farm to open her own restaurant.

The food was so delicious and special, unfortunately I forgot to take the names down.
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8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
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Tia ace
Beautiful presentation with the different coloured plates. Looks delicious too!
April 8th, 2026  
Babs ace
They look delicious.
April 8th, 2026  
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