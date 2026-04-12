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I love the winetasting area by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3384

I love the winetasting area

as i is so comfortable and beautifully designed. There are also alcoves (on the right with yellow upholstery) if someone wants to be a bit more private.

Behind the pillar, there is another large dining table, with a view of the wine cellar down below. Black loudspeakers on the wall with beautiful, soft Italian music playing.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Walks @ 7 ace
Very inviting
April 12th, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
Such a beautiful space
April 12th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful scene and I love the furniture!
April 12th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
April 12th, 2026  
Babs ace
Nice decor, very inviting
April 12th, 2026  
Beverley ace
it is soo beautifully presented... the furniture is beautiful. a feeling of welcome & enjoyment.
April 12th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
It's a beautiful looking area
April 12th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh it is so nice
April 12th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Lovely spot!
April 12th, 2026  
Brian ace
Delightful
April 12th, 2026  
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