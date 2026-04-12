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Photo 3384
I love the winetasting area
as i is so comfortable and beautifully designed. There are also alcoves (on the right with yellow upholstery) if someone wants to be a bit more private.
Behind the pillar, there is another large dining table, with a view of the wine cellar down below. Black loudspeakers on the wall with beautiful, soft Italian music playing.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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bacco-winetasting
Walks @ 7
ace
Very inviting
April 12th, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
Such a beautiful space
April 12th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
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What a beautiful scene and I love the furniture!
April 12th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So beautiful !
April 12th, 2026
Babs
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Nice decor, very inviting
April 12th, 2026
Beverley
ace
it is soo beautifully presented... the furniture is beautiful. a feeling of welcome & enjoyment.
April 12th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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It's a beautiful looking area
April 12th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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ooooh it is so nice
April 12th, 2026
Suzanne
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Lovely spot!
April 12th, 2026
Brian
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Delightful
April 12th, 2026
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