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Previous
Photo 3386
I liked the reflections
and the walls outside. I walked around in the restaurant, there was so much to see and such lovely details.
The wine cellar is bedinf the window on the right, way down in the basement.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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