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Previous
Photo 3387
There was a building that interested me,
so I had to go out and take a look. Some stainless steel wine tanks are reflected in the window.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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