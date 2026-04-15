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There was a building that interested me, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3387

There was a building that interested me,

so I had to go out and take a look. Some stainless steel wine tanks are reflected in the window.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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