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Previous
Photo 3388
Looking tacross the vineyardowards the Paarl mountains,
towards the Paarl mountains. Those two portrudung rocks are called "The Pearls".
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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bacco-vineyard
Issi Bannerman
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Such a lovely scene and a great name for those mountains!
April 16th, 2026
Lis Lapthorn
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Such a beautiful panorama.
April 16th, 2026
Babs
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The vines and paddocks are so neat
April 16th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Such a beautiful and scenic view across the vineyard to the mountains , and beautifully framed with the trees to each side ! fav
April 16th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Lovely scene
April 16th, 2026
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