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Looking tacross the vineyardowards the Paarl mountains, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3388

Looking tacross the vineyardowards the Paarl mountains,

towards the Paarl mountains. Those two portrudung rocks are called "The Pearls".
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Diana

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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Such a lovely scene and a great name for those mountains!
April 16th, 2026  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Such a beautiful panorama.
April 16th, 2026  
Babs ace
The vines and paddocks are so neat
April 16th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful and scenic view across the vineyard to the mountains , and beautifully framed with the trees to each side ! fav
April 16th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely scene
April 16th, 2026  
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