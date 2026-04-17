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The house that interested me. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3389

The house that interested me.

It is a beautiful, large, empty house with a wraparound terrace and lovely views. It is opposite the wine tasting patio.

Clara, the chef, told me this will be her future fine dining restaurant. She was not sure when it would be ready.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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