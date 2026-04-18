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Photo 3390
Venus and Adonis
A classical mytholgical scene of the goddess Venus with her mortal lover Adonis in Bronze.
The sculpture is cast in a Baroque style, showing an emotional interaction between the figures.
A small bird is perched on the top of the staff held by Venus. This came from Google Lens.
The bird is a real one, a Southern Fiscal knowh here as a Fiscal Shrike.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Beverley
ace
how beautiful that a beautiful bird came to see you... very special moment... a truly magnificent place to be...
April 18th, 2026
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