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Previous
Photo 3391
Then there were two,
as the female came to sit on the head of Venus.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Wylie
ace
a moment nicely captured
April 19th, 2026
narayani
ace
😄
April 19th, 2026
Babs
ace
The birds interrupting the couple. Odd that it is Venus and Adonis because Venus is a Roman goddess and Adonis is a Greek god. The female Greek goddess of Adonis is Aphrodite.
Aphrodite and Persephone were the shared lovers of Adonis and he spent time with both of them
I believe there is a poem by William Shakespeare about Venus and Adonis so maybe he didn't know that one was Roman and the other Greek. I guess they didn't have Wikipedia back in Shakespeare's day, ha ha
April 19th, 2026
Diana
ace
@onewing
Venus was known as Aphrodite in Greek mythology Babs, so no hanky panky there ;-)
April 19th, 2026
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Aphrodite and Persephone were the shared lovers of Adonis and he spent time with both of them
I believe there is a poem by William Shakespeare about Venus and Adonis so maybe he didn't know that one was Roman and the other Greek. I guess they didn't have Wikipedia back in Shakespeare's day, ha ha