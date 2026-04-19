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Then there were two, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3391

Then there were two,

as the female came to sit on the head of Venus.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Wylie ace
a moment nicely captured
April 19th, 2026  
narayani ace
😄
April 19th, 2026  
Babs ace
The birds interrupting the couple. Odd that it is Venus and Adonis because Venus is a Roman goddess and Adonis is a Greek god. The female Greek goddess of Adonis is Aphrodite.
Aphrodite and Persephone were the shared lovers of Adonis and he spent time with both of them
I believe there is a poem by William Shakespeare about Venus and Adonis so maybe he didn't know that one was Roman and the other Greek. I guess they didn't have Wikipedia back in Shakespeare's day, ha ha
April 19th, 2026  
Diana ace
@onewing Venus was known as Aphrodite in Greek mythology Babs, so no hanky panky there ;-)
April 19th, 2026  
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