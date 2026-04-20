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Previous
Photo 3392
I could not resist
the interaction between the birds. Mrs had quite a lot to say for herself.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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bacco-garden
narayani
ace
Great capture
April 20th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
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Absolutely love this, Diana!
April 20th, 2026
Lesley
ace
Perfect!
April 20th, 2026
Desi
What a lovely shot full of interest
April 20th, 2026
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