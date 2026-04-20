Previous
I could not resist by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3392

I could not resist

the interaction between the birds. Mrs had quite a lot to say for herself.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
929% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Great capture
April 20th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Absolutely love this, Diana!
April 20th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Perfect!
April 20th, 2026  
Desi
What a lovely shot full of interest
April 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact