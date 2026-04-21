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Previous
Photo 3393
The last one,
these birds stayed forever and kept me entertained. I love the way Adonis seemed to be looking at them.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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bacco-garden-fiscal-shrike
Walks @ 7
ace
What a most wonderful composition, FAV!
April 21st, 2026
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