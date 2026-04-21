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The last one, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3393

The last one,

these birds stayed forever and kept me entertained. I love the way Adonis seemed to be looking at them.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Walks @ 7 ace
What a most wonderful composition, FAV!
April 21st, 2026  
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