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Walking to the carpark in the shade by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3394

Walking to the carpark in the shade

of these massive walls and arches. Some stainless steel vats can be seen in the left corner.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Tia ace
Nice shadows and lines
April 22nd, 2026  
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