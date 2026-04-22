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Previous
Photo 3394
Walking to the carpark in the shade
of these massive walls and arches. Some stainless steel vats can be seen in the left corner.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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bacco-outside
Tia
ace
Nice shadows and lines
April 22nd, 2026
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