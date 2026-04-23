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Photo 3395
Such a nondescript building from the side.
It was such a great surprise as we got closer. I took this as we were leaving.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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bacco-outside
Beverley
ace
A super view... such perfection in the brickwork & buildings.
it really is an incredible place. so well care for too.
April 23rd, 2026
katy
ace
huge brick building.
Everything OK with you? You usually post before this
April 23rd, 2026
Michelle
Lovely uniform brickwork, pleases my OCD
April 23rd, 2026
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it really is an incredible place. so well care for too.
Everything OK with you? You usually post before this