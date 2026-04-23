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Such a nondescript building from the side. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3395

Such a nondescript building from the side.

It was such a great surprise as we got closer. I took this as we were leaving.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Beverley ace
A super view... such perfection in the brickwork & buildings.
it really is an incredible place. so well care for too.
April 23rd, 2026  
katy ace
huge brick building.

Everything OK with you? You usually post before this
April 23rd, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely uniform brickwork, pleases my OCD
April 23rd, 2026  
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