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LLeaving Bacco and a wonderful dining experience. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3396

LLeaving Bacco and a wonderful dining experience.

The two fabous Paarl rocks can be seen as the backdrop.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Beverley ace
Wow what a view... a beautiful sight to see, the pearl rocks are sitting proud.
April 24th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous leading lines and pov
April 24th, 2026  
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