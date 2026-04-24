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Previous
Photo 3396
LLeaving Bacco and a wonderful dining experience.
The two fabous Paarl rocks can be seen as the backdrop.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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bacco-ouside
Beverley
ace
Wow what a view... a beautiful sight to see, the pearl rocks are sitting proud.
April 24th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous leading lines and pov
April 24th, 2026
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