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The part that was not paved. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3397

The part that was not paved.

I liked the look of this typical country road, and was happy that they left the tree there.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Lis Lapthorn ace
Such a beautiful landscape.
April 25th, 2026  
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