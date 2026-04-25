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Previous
Photo 3397
The part that was not paved.
I liked the look of this typical country road, and was happy that they left the tree there.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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bacco-road
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Such a beautiful landscape.
April 25th, 2026
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