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Previous
Photo 3398
A total different experience.
As we had made the reservation months ahead, we were not expecting such bad weather.
Cape Floral Kitchen is known for its Michelin-star quality food.
We have been going to this German chef's top restaurant in a different location for many years. As he had moved, we were interested to see his new venue, which is the house on the hill ;-)
It is in the countryside near Gansbaai (popular for shark diving in cages) and a good 75 minue drive from us.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Brigette
ace
oh nice i hope you had a lovely meal
April 26th, 2026
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