A total different experience.

As we had made the reservation months ahead, we were not expecting such bad weather.

Cape Floral Kitchen is known for its Michelin-star quality food.



We have been going to this German chef's top restaurant in a different location for many years. As he had moved, we were interested to see his new venue, which is the house on the hill ;-)



It is in the countryside near Gansbaai (popular for shark diving in cages) and a good 75 minue drive from us.