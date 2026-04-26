Previous
A total different experience. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3398

A total different experience.

As we had made the reservation months ahead, we were not expecting such bad weather.
Cape Floral Kitchen is known for its Michelin-star quality food.

We have been going to this German chef's top restaurant in a different location for many years. As he had moved, we were interested to see his new venue, which is the house on the hill ;-)

It is in the countryside near Gansbaai (popular for shark diving in cages) and a good 75 minue drive from us.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
930% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brigette ace
oh nice i hope you had a lovely meal
April 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact