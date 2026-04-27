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Previous
Photo 3399
So very different to before,
but we loved the interior. The chef and his wife were both very happy to see us again and we had a good chat about the new restaurant and food.
The menu was very different too, and most of the greens were foraged on his new premises and surroundings.
Although very different, it was a wonderful meal, and we were spoilt
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Tia
ace
How lovely is this decor, more like a dining room than a restaurant. Great chairs and that view from the window is just beautiful.
April 27th, 2026
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