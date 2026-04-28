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Photo 3400
Another setting that I liked.
I just took a few shots with my cell from our table.
The restaurant was slowly filling up, and I don't like to take photos of people.
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
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cape-floral-kitchen
gloria jones
ace
Great photo of this lovely setting
April 28th, 2026
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