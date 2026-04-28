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Another setting that I liked. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3400

Another setting that I liked.

I just took a few shots with my cell from our table.

The restaurant was slowly filling up, and I don't like to take photos of people.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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gloria jones ace
Great photo of this lovely setting
April 28th, 2026  
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