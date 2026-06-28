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Previous
Photo 3461
Looking back as we were leaving.
The mighty Jonkershoek mountains in the backdrop.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Beverley
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beautiful mountains... a cool name too... Jonkershoek! its great to see the couple in front too... super capture
June 28th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
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What a super blend of majesty and elegance
June 28th, 2026
Lesley
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A lovely scene. Such a lovely building.
June 28th, 2026
Renee Salamon
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What a backdrop
June 28th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Wonderful composition
June 28th, 2026
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