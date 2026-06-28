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Looking back as we were leaving. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3461

Looking back as we were leaving.

The mighty Jonkershoek mountains in the backdrop.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Beverley ace
beautiful mountains... a cool name too... Jonkershoek! its great to see the couple in front too... super capture
June 28th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a super blend of majesty and elegance
June 28th, 2026  
Lesley ace
A lovely scene. Such a lovely building.
June 28th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
What a backdrop
June 28th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful composition
June 28th, 2026  
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