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Previous
Photo 3462
Leaving Lanzerac,
and driving under a beautiful canopy of the lovely trees. Vineyards on the left and right.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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lanzerac-estate
narayani
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How delightful
June 29th, 2026
Brigette
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looks so inviting and leisurely
June 29th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Lovely leading line
June 29th, 2026
Maggiemae
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You always have lovely long driveways with beautiful trees alongside!
June 29th, 2026
Dione Giorgio
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Beautiful shot and wonderful leading lines. Lovely road with a jig saw of light and shade.
June 29th, 2026
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