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Leaving Lanzerac, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3462

Leaving Lanzerac,

and driving under a beautiful canopy of the lovely trees. Vineyards on the left and right.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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narayani ace
How delightful
June 29th, 2026  
Brigette ace
looks so inviting and leisurely
June 29th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely leading line
June 29th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
You always have lovely long driveways with beautiful trees alongside!
June 29th, 2026  
Dione Giorgio ace
Beautiful shot and wonderful leading lines. Lovely road with a jig saw of light and shade.
June 29th, 2026  
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