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After exiting the estate, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3463

After exiting the estate,

I saw these two grazing and liked the overall scene.
I did not have enough time in Lanzerac as everybody wanted to go home.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Shutterbug ace
It is a peaceful scene.
June 30th, 2026  
narayani ace
Such shiny coats
June 30th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Lovely scene!
June 30th, 2026  
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