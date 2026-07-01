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Autumn in the winelands, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3464

Autumn in the winelands,

and the vines were being clipped.

I took all these shots last month just before our official winter started on the 21st of June.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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narayani ace
Wow! What a back drop!
July 1st, 2026  
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