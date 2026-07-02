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Early Autumn, on the slopes of the Helderberg. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3465

Early Autumn, on the slopes of the Helderberg.

This was taken in May after we had quite a lot of rain. Ernie Els restaurant in the middle surrounded by vineyards.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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narayani ace
Stunning view
July 2nd, 2026  
Brigette ace
that mountain range is so dramatic
July 2nd, 2026  
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