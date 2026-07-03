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Every year a wonderful sight, but I was late this time. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3466

Every year a wonderful sight, but I was late this time.

Everything is different this year and much too early. It started off with the typical winter storms, that blew away the few red leaves that we have.

The aloes after blooming with that lovely backdrop of the Helderberg.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Diana

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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful mountain vista!
July 3rd, 2026  
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