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Previous
Photo 3467
Before the storm blew all the leaves off.
We so seldom have trees where the leaves turn red here; they go brown and fall off, or are evergreens.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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autumn
narayani
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Same here! Nice shot.
July 4th, 2026
Suzanne
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Nice one!
July 4th, 2026
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