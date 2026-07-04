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Before the storm blew all the leaves off. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3467

Before the storm blew all the leaves off.

We so seldom have trees where the leaves turn red here; they go brown and fall off, or are evergreens.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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narayani ace
Same here! Nice shot.
July 4th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Nice one!
July 4th, 2026  
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