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A little bit of colour left. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3470

A little bit of colour left.

According to Google Lens, this is an American Sweetgum. Younder Hill Winery is the only place I know of where they are growing.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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