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Previous
Photo 3471
I had to look up,
to get the leaves against the blue sky.
I had to take my laptop back to the dealer yesterday, as it was still not functioning properly.
I hope he can fix it, I certainly don't want to get a new one.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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