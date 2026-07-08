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I had to look up, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3471

I had to look up,

to get the leaves against the blue sky.

I had to take my laptop back to the dealer yesterday, as it was still not functioning properly.

I hope he can fix it, I certainly don't want to get a new one.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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