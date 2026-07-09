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Previous
Photo 3472
The sticky balls
from the American sweetgum.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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autumn
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fascinating things. Remind me of British conkers.
July 9th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
They are so spiky when you tread on them with bare feet
July 9th, 2026
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