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A bit of colour on the way to the parking lot. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3475

A bit of colour on the way to the parking lot.

Thank goodness I took some shots before the storm that got rid of all the red leaves on the few colourful trees that we have.

On another note, one of my external hard drives seems to be corrupted and I cannot access any photos. Unfortunately all the photos I took this last week aew on it!

Even more unfortunate, I had to format my sd card!! I hope Google can help me with a programe to retrieve them. Any suggestions would be much appreciated :-(
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Diana

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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, dear, I feel for you with those computer problems, but unfortunately am not the person to be able to help. I hope someone can!!! This is a lovely capture of the red leaves.
July 12th, 2026  
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