A bit of colour on the way to the parking lot.

Thank goodness I took some shots before the storm that got rid of all the red leaves on the few colourful trees that we have.



On another note, one of my external hard drives seems to be corrupted and I cannot access any photos. Unfortunately all the photos I took this last week aew on it!



Even more unfortunate, I had to format my sd card!! I hope Google can help me with a programe to retrieve them. Any suggestions would be much appreciated :-(