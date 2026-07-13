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Previous
Photo 3476
Parked in the shade.
My sister bought a new car, a Honda Fit hybrid, and we went out to our favourite lunch destination to celebrate.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely looking and smart idea to park it in the shade.
July 13th, 2026
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