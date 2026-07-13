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Parked in the shade. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3476

Parked in the shade.

My sister bought a new car, a Honda Fit hybrid, and we went out to our favourite lunch destination to celebrate.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely looking and smart idea to park it in the shade.
July 13th, 2026  
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