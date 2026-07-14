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Just in time before all the leaves were gone. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3477

Just in time before all the leaves were gone.

Some of the trees were totally naked already.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Beverley ace
Beautiful autumn colours… against the bold blue sky
July 14th, 2026  
*lynn ace
beautiful colors .... too bad they don't last longer
July 14th, 2026  
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