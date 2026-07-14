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Previous
Photo 3477
Just in time before all the leaves were gone.
Some of the trees were totally naked already.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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autumn-yonderhill
Beverley
ace
Beautiful autumn colours… against the bold blue sky
July 14th, 2026
*lynn
ace
beautiful colors .... too bad they don't last longer
July 14th, 2026
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