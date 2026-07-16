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Hard to believe this was earlier this week. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3479

Hard to believe this was earlier this week.

Some days the weather is not winter like at all. These last two are cold and grey again.

a small shopping mall between us and Stellenbosch.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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