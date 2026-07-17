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A few red leaves hung on long enough, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3480

A few red leaves hung on long enough,

for me to get a shot of them.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Susan Klassen
Lovely red leaves.
July 17th, 2026  
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