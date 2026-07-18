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Previous
Photo 3481
Another red tree at the small mall in Stellenbosch.
In the background is a wonderful fountain with 6 pigs in different positions, spraying a stream of water up in the air.
The kids love it in summer.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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autumn-stellenboschsquare
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Gorgeous colour
July 18th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
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Lovely colour. That fountain sounds fun!
July 18th, 2026
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