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Another red tree at the small mall in Stellenbosch. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3481

Another red tree at the small mall in Stellenbosch.

In the background is a wonderful fountain with 6 pigs in different positions, spraying a stream of water up in the air.

The kids love it in summer.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Gorgeous colour
July 18th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely colour. That fountain sounds fun!
July 18th, 2026  
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