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Previous
Photo 3482
Taken a few days ago at a little shopping center around the corner from us.
The beautiful aloes are open all over, lending some wonderful colour in winter.
The Hottentots Holland mountains on the right, the Helderberg in the middle and the Stellenboschberg on the left.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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autumn
Beverley
ace
An amazing capture… it’s a 🤩 Wow! I can visualise breathing in the fresh air… so very Beautiful to see this morning…
July 19th, 2026
Helge E. Storheim
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WOW! I wish I had views like this from our shopping center. Great shot
July 19th, 2026
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