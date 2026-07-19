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Taken a few days ago at a little shopping center around the corner from us. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3482

Taken a few days ago at a little shopping center around the corner from us.

The beautiful aloes are open all over, lending some wonderful colour in winter.

The Hottentots Holland mountains on the right, the Helderberg in the middle and the Stellenboschberg on the left.

19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Beverley ace
An amazing capture… it’s a 🤩 Wow! I can visualise breathing in the fresh air… so very Beautiful to see this morning…
July 19th, 2026  
Helge E. Storheim ace
WOW! I wish I had views like this from our shopping center. Great shot
July 19th, 2026  
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