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Wherever I saw a tree with some colour, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3484

Wherever I saw a tree with some colour,

I stopped and had to take a photo. Mostly on the road with cars parked underneath.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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