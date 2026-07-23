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Photo 3486
I forgot to post this yesterday.
Late afternoon sun hitting the trees ad shrubs on the Stellenbosch golf club.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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autumn-sgc
Lesley
ace
Beautiful tones
July 24th, 2026
gloria jones
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Love the composition, light
July 24th, 2026
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