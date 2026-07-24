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The 18th fairway of Stellenbosch golf club, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3486

The 18th fairway of Stellenbosch golf club,

with the green on the left. Harry played there and I joined later in the afternoon to have a meal. The glow of the setting sun added lovely light to the scenery.

The Helderberg getting a bit od colour too.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Diana

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