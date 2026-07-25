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The view from the road at Glenelly. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3488

The view from the road at Glenelly.

I had to stop, as the light on the Klein Drakenstein mountains was so beautiful.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Babs ace
Beautiful colours and light
July 25th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely capture of those beautiful mountains and vines.
July 25th, 2026  
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