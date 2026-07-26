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These low vines are Chenin Blanc grapes. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3489

These low vines are Chenin Blanc grapes.

I found this just in time. Tomorrow I will post what they looked like after about 1 week.

Sorry for my absence yesterday, we had friends over, and they just did not leave ;-)
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Diana

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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely leading lines of vines.
July 26th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Nice leading lines and great colour
July 26th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Nicely spotted and photographed
July 26th, 2026  
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