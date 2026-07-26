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Previous
Photo 3489
These low vines are Chenin Blanc grapes.
I found this just in time. Tomorrow I will post what they looked like after about 1 week.
Sorry for my absence yesterday, we had friends over, and they just did not leave ;-)
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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autumn-vines
Issi Bannerman
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Lovely leading lines of vines.
July 26th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Nice leading lines and great colour
July 26th, 2026
John Falconer
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Nicely spotted and photographed
July 26th, 2026
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