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The same vineyard, just a bit further up. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3490

The same vineyard, just a bit further up.

Sorry for those who commented, I made a mistake and posted the same as yesterday ;-)
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
those colours!
July 27th, 2026  
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