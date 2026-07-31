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Previous
Photo 3494
An early morning scene taken from the road,
recently when we had a rather cold and foggy spell.
Autumn marks the start of the aloe and fynbos flower season. There are wonderful pops of colour on the mountain slopes and in gardens.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Diana
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Tia
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Lovely pop of colour against that fog! Autumn is my favourite season and will be welcomed after all this heat we are experiencing.
July 31st, 2026
Dione Giorgio
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Beautiful. Love the colours over the foggy background.
July 31st, 2026
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