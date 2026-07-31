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An early morning scene taken from the road, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3494

An early morning scene taken from the road,

recently when we had a rather cold and foggy spell.

Autumn marks the start of the aloe and fynbos flower season. There are wonderful pops of colour on the mountain slopes and in gardens.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
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Tia ace
Lovely pop of colour against that fog! Autumn is my favourite season and will be welcomed after all this heat we are experiencing.
July 31st, 2026  
Dione Giorgio ace
Beautiful. Love the colours over the foggy background.
July 31st, 2026  
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