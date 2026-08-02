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The entrance to the restaurant. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3496

The entrance to the restaurant.

The stairs behind the counter go up to the wine tasting room.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Nice indeed.
August 2nd, 2026  
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