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Photo 3496
The entrance to the restaurant.
The stairs behind the counter go up to the wine tasting room.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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glenelly-restaurant
Issi Bannerman
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Nice indeed.
August 2nd, 2026
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