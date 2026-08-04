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Previous
Photo 3498
A whimsical painting that I like very much.
Unfortunately there are too many reflections to see it properly. The owner has a wine estate in Bordeaux and it must have been gifted to her.
There is a way to remove them in PS, but I forgot it had to be shot in jpeg.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
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glenelly
Maggiemae
ace
I find with reflections that if you step to one side or the other and perhaps back a bit and then use your zoom, you don't get them!
A painting to be gazed upon!
August 4th, 2026
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A painting to be gazed upon!